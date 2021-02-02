iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lessened by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,532. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.