iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after buying an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after buying an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 586,823 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $110.20. 12,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

