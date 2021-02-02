iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 261.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

