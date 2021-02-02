iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1,019.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter.

HYGH opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46.

