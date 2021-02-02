iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 225,122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 907,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 758,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 43,723 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 518,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

