iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 592,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,881,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,386.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 510,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,601,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

