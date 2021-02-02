iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

IXJ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.68. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,758. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.