iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000.

