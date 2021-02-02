iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

