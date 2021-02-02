iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises about 4.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,127,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,979,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,797,000 after buying an additional 145,524 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 61,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.