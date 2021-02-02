iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21,852.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 33,653 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.59. 94,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,619. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $387.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

