iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $381.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $387.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

