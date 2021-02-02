iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of IEMG opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $67.60.

