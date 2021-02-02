iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 760,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,605,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. 10,522,996 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

