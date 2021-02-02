iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

IEFA traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $69.50. 10,522,996 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08.

