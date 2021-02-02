iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,461. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

