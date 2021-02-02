iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Insight 2811 Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.90. 562,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.61. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $139.01 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

