iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 160.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,472 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 41,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.92. 636,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,249,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.61. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $139.01 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

