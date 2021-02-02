IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $2.24 on Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. IQeon has a total market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $256,949.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00006619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00068625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00860381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050295 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.47 or 0.04515582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019972 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.