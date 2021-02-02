IQ.cash (IQ) One Day Volume Tops $5.17 Million

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 126.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One IQ.cash token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 140.8% higher against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a market cap of $322,788.66 and approximately $5.17 million worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00150232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00262672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039061 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Token Trading

IQ.cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

