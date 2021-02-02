ION Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $151,605.74 and $1.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00182807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $699.84 or 0.02012216 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,521,300 coins and its circulating supply is 13,621,300 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

