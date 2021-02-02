Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,976 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,967% compared to the average daily volume of 144 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $94,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.