Investors Buy Large Volume of Hexcel Call Options (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 768 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,159% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hexcel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,438,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.