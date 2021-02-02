Investors Buy Large Volume of Criteo Put Options (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 832 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 732% compared to the average volume of 100 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Criteo by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $135,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.