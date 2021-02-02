Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Prudential plc (PRU.L) (PRU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON: PRU) recently:

1/29/2021 – Prudential plc (PRU.L) was given a new GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Prudential plc (PRU.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Prudential plc (PRU.L) was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Prudential plc (PRU.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Prudential plc (PRU.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on the stock.

LON PRU traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,174.50 ($15.34). 7,356,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,919. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,365.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.65 billion and a PE ratio of 217.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

