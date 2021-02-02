Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Applied Materials (AMAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) recently:

1/26/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/26/2021 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $130.00.

1/18/2021 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

1/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $95.00.

1/5/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $78.00 to $90.00.

12/30/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $96.00.

12/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.26. 155,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,303,629. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

