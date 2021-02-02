Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for easyJet (ESYJY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY):

1/29/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/29/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/27/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/20/2021 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/20/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/31/2020 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2020 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/4/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 17,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,913. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

