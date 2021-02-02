Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stake Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $26.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

