Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $188.80

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.80 and last traded at $186.60, with a volume of 15144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

