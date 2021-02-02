Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after buying an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,621,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,370,000 after buying an additional 511,038 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.22. 143,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,400. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

