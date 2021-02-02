Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 79,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,011. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

