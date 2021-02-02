Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 79,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,011. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
