Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 115,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

