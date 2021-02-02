Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 53.3% in January

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OIA opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

