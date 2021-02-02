Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of VLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.57.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
