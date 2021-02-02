Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of VLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.