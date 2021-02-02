Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) is Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,372. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.