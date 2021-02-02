Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. 940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,002. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

