Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the December 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter valued at $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,907,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,487,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 million. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

