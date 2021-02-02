Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr Sells 9,375 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $746.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $789.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $731.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

