International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

