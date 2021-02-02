International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $119.88. The stock had a trading volume of 236,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,988. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

