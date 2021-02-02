International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 340 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 235.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $142.76.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,022 shares of company stock worth $27,231,837. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

