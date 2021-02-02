International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 30.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 830,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 196,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 23.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

NYSE SA opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.