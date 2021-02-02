International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 83,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

