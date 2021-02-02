International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 71 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock opened at $568.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $548.03 and a 200-day moving average of $521.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,915,683. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

