International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

HCA stock opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $815,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,675 shares of company stock worth $13,350,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

