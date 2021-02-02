International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,432,000 after buying an additional 92,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

VRSK opened at $185.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

