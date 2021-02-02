International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $817,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,327. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

