Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.64. 26,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.13. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $334.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.94 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

