Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after buying an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

