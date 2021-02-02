Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$13.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) has been assigned a C$13.50 target price by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB lowered Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.30.

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 601,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$22.15. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

